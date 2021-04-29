With the SP Connect™ UNIVERSAL PHONE CLAMP, you can use just about any smartphone (see phone sizes below) on any SP Connect™ mount to securely attach your phone to bikes, cars, motorcycles, etc., using the patented “twist to lock” mechanism which is integrated in this clamp.

Simply pull out the crown, screw it tight, and then push the crown back in to lock your phone in place. While remaining fully operable, your phone can now be attached to or detached from the mount in seconds.

Integrated mounting mechanism

Easy and secure locking system

Touchscreen operability and use of buttons remains possible

Tool-free size adjustment from 58 – 85 mm

Please Note: Wireless charging is not possible when using the Universal Phone Clamp.

