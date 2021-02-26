SP-MASTER LADY is the woman’s version of the namesake boot. This model has the same structural characteristics, but it is built around the anatomy of a woman’s foot. With a sporty and trendy look, offering protection in the most vulnerable areas of the foot and leg, yet at the same time which is versatile for non-competitive use.

Indeed, the boot features the PU Ankle Retention System on the external side, along with the main safety protection pads. The heel counter guard and the shin plate are in polyurethane, and are embellished with wire netting air intakes. The interchangeable PU slider on the malleolus gives the product an aggressive appearance while providing full protection in the event of impact. The microfibre upper features padded front and rear folds to enhance both comfort and flexibility, while the addition of an elastic band positioned on the side of the zip makes for an easier fit, while respecting various foot shapes. The extra light, mono compound sole is designed with specific grip areas and a particular, highly wear-resistant compound. SP-MASTER LADY is available in the new colour variant: BLACK/WHITE.

The boot is CE Certified according to EN 13634:2017 regulations.

BENEFITS:

• Specific fit for women’s foot shape

• High levels of comfort and feel

TECHNICAL FEATURES:

• Ankle Retention System in polyurethane on the side

• Replaceable, abrasion-resistant polyurethane toe slider

• Ergonomic polyurethane heel counter and shin plate

• Microfibre upper

• Air Tech breathable mesh lining

• Thermoplastic polyurethane shift pad

• Side closure with elastic zip and velcro

• OrthoLite® footbed with long term cushioning and high levels of breathability

• Reinforced polypropylene insole with differentiated thickness

• Lightweight rubber outsole with differentiated design for optimal grip on the footpegs

• Colours: BLACK/WHITE

• Size Range: EU 35-42; US 4-9.5

RETAIL PRICE: 199,99 euro

For more TCX Boots News check out our dedicated page TCX Boots News

or head to the official UK TCX website tcxboots.com/uk_en/

0 x What Do You think about this post?

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here