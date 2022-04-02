Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

NEW FOR ‘22 and a update to the RiDE Recommended ASCENT, the 2.0 features a brand-new look but retains all the features that made the original suit one of our most popular products.

CE AA Certified and featuring a high-density abrasion resistant fabric, ballistic material on the shoulders and arms, and CE Armour – the Ascent 2.0 provides the protection you need with the style you want.

For more info check out their UK website: https://www.spadaclothing.co.uk/

