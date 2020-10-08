Speedo Angels, market leaders in motorcycle dashboard protection, are celebrating their fifth birthday. The company sell over 120 different styles of screen protectors, and stock standard screen protectors, as well as Nano Glass and Tempered Glass options, plus water-resistant and anti-fog wing mirror kits.

The concept of Speedo Angels was born in the summer of 2015 when Company Director Matt took delivery of a Ducati 1199 Panigale. He was soon disappointed that the TFT dashboard had several light scratches and marks. After searching online to find a screen protector to fit, Matt found that he couldn’t buy a screen protector for his bike, and after more research, discovered that there was an incredibly small range of screen protectors available for motorcycles in general. Matt quickly set about creating his own and five years on, the company fulfil around 4,000 orders a month, sending screen protectors to motorcycle owners and suppliers all over the world.

Speedo Angels have built a reputation for selling a quality product at an excellent price, with free worldwide shipping.

To celebrate their fifth birthday with a bang, Speedo Angels have teamed up with R&G to offer one lucky winner £50 worth of R&G’s new Gleam Clean products, plus one product of their choice from the Speedo Angels range. To enter, simply visit @speedoangels on Instagram and follow the instructions there.

For more information on Speedo Angels, contact the team on [email protected] / https://speedo-angels.com/

