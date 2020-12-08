In year 2000 SPIDI introduced SCU, the first ever motorcycle coat featuring all riding protection commuters needed; after 20 years, the constant research of materials, design and technologies resulted in Beta, the premium urban collection from SPIDI.
Beta Evo Primaloft® represents the maximum in terms of cold weather riding, combining extreme thermal insulation and incomparable comfort.
The 3-layer laminated outer fabric with H2Out® waterproof and breathable membrane has the advantage of being very light while resistant, allowing the jacket to be worn over casual clothes.
The detachable Primaloft® thermal jacket extends warmth and can be worn as a standalone piece.
Latest generation Primaloft® insulation offers warmth, softness and lightweight and it contains 80%-post consumer recycled material. Beta Evo Primaloft® is CE prEN 17092-4:2020 Class A certified thanks to the removable Warrior Light protectors on shoulders and elbows.
Level 1 and Level 2 Warrior back protectors are available as options.
Color: Antracite
Size: S-4XL
Price: 449,9€
www.spidi.com/product/D266-025
