SPIDI Hoodie Armor H2Out, the breakout-design sporty jacket ready to ride with you every day, on every weather condition, on and off the bike.

The CE prEN 17092-4:2020 Class A certified jacket has a removable hood, CE Level 1 Warrior Lite armor in the shoulders and elbows and optional Warrior back protector (CE Level 1 En 1621-2:2012).

Safety equipment includes reflective details for added night-time visibility.

The Hoodie Armor H2Out has an abrasion resistant 3-layer fabric chassis with a microfiber liner laminated into Windout membrane, combining lightness and weather protection.

Both the hood and waist have drawstring closures to keep the jacket firmly in place even at higher speeds, the cuffs are knitted fabric for all-day comfort while YKK®-zippered waterproof pockets guarantees maximum versatility.

Colors: Black, Black/White, Red

Size: S-3XL

Price: 229,9€

www.spidi.com/product/D267-026

