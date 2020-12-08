Spidi Metromover H2out

SPIDI Metromover has been designed with functional urban commuting in mind: windproof and waterproof, 4 big pockets and a removable hood. With Metromover, CE EN 17092-4:2020 Class A certified jackets meet fashion.

Safety equipment includes removable CE Level 1 Warrior Lite armor in the shoulders and elbows, optional Warrior back protector (CE Level 1 En 1621-2:2012) and 3M® reflective details for added night-time visibility.

The Metromover has an abrasion resistant 3-layer fabric chassis with a microfiber liner laminated into Windout membrane, combining lightness and weather protection; the inner z-liner H2out® waterproof construction will keep you dry in rainy days.

Hood has drawstring closure and a safety button on the back to keep it firmly in place even at higher speeds; cuffs and waist are knitted fabric for all-day comfort while 4 external + one internal pockets gives a lot of storage room.

The jacket features Step-In-Wear technology, thus meaning you can add a SPIDI Thermo Liner to increase thermal insulation level.

Colors: Navy, Green

Size: S-3XL

Price: 199,9€

www.spidi.comproduct/D271-022

