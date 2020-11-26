SPIDI Race Warrior Perforated Pro is designed based on the actual models used in the MotoGP and WSBK championships by professional riders. The result of careful studies on the ergonomics and riding movements of modern superbikes, gives the rider total freedom of actions, without causing fatigue and excessive body heat. The Italian tanned leathers are characterised by localised perforation, to offer air circulation while keeping intact the characteristics of resistance of the hides near the seams.

Thanks to decades of experience in the most important Championships worldwide, SPIDI artisans were able to tune this suit to perfection.

Its high quality Italian tanned leathers have been selected from the finest available and masterfully crafted to wrap the rider’s body like a second skin. A combination of EN1621-1 certified Forcetech and Warrior Lite protectors provides protection from impacts to the ground and are backed by the never-ending research of the Safety Lab’s engineers. Even further, Race Warrior Perforated Pro can be upgraded by adding one of the EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Lev.2 certified Warrior back protectors and the prEN1621-3 certified Warrior Chest protector.

When riding at high speeds, comfort is essential, therefore silky touch materials have been placed in strategic locations, wide accordion leather stretch panels enhance the overall fit, and a moisture-wicking removable lining comes in handy for ease of washing.

SPIDI was born in the most important district for leather processing. Tanning in the Chiampo Valley boasts roots from the fifteenth century when farmers themselves began to tan and sell leathers. The beginning of the industrial process of tanning can be dated to the ‘800s; it was towards the middle of the twentieth century that the art of tanning invaded the whole valley thanks to electromechanical development and totaling now over 700 factories in that industry. Almost six hundred years of tradition, innovation and research allow SPIDI to use the finest leathers from around the world. SPIDI wisely is based in this district in northern Italy, where tanning has been handed down for generations and where the common goal is to continue to refine the tanning process of leathers that will be used in a variety of categories such as automotive, footwear, clothing and more. SPIDI benefited from this amazing know-how to create the quality standards of leathers used in the motorcycle world. This proximity to the world’s most important tanning district over the years has allowed SPIDI to select the leathers and to define all the stages to reach the highest quality products that exceed standards. LEAT+ER is synonymous with high quality and certifies that SPIDI leathers are wisely worked in Italy to give our products a unique look, in accordance with our health/safety standards. Wearing a SPIDI LEAT+ER product signifies wearing over two hundred years of history.

Cowhide, 1.1/1.3 mm thick tanned in Italy

High tenacity elastic Flex Tenax

Neoprene: elastic, comfortable and waterproof fabric

Vented leather

Reflective zones

Warrior shields on shoulders

Warrior Protectors EN 1621-1 Lev. 1 certified on shoulders

Fixed hip protectors EN 1621-1:2012 certified

Forcetech removable protectors EN 1621-1:2012 certified on elbows

Arrangement for holding Warrior Back protectors EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Lev.2 certified

Adjustable and removable racing knee slider

Optional removable elbow sliders

Arrangement for Warrior chest protector

Collar with Neoprene inserts

Removable 2°layer mesh lining

Arrangement for Hydroback hydration system

MSC micrometric slider control

Accordion leather

SPIDI → RACE WARRIOR PERFORATED PRO

Sizes: 46 – 58

Colors: White/Black, Red, Black/Fluo Yellow, Black/Green, Red/Blue

Price: North America $1199.90, Europe €999.90

More info: https://www.spidi.com\product\y146-070