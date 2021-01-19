MotoAmerica, the premier motorcycle road racing series in North America, is pleased to announce that Sportbike Track Gear, the family owned and operated motorcycle apparel and parts specialists, will be the title sponsor of the 2021 MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series with the class entitled the SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup, effective immediately.

Owned by the Vandenbrouck family (commonly known as the Vans), Sportbike Track Gear was born as a trackside vendor and turned into the website it is today, SportbikeTrackGear.com. Then Van family prides itself on the simple motto: “If we won’t use it, we don’t sell it.”

Sportbike Track Gear will be at the racetrack in 2021 in more ways than one as owner Brian Van’s son, Max, upon turning 14, started racing in the SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup near the end of the 2020 season yet ended the series in the top 20 with two top-10 finishes. Naturally, Max’s father Brian is his crew chief and mentor.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to sponsor the Junior Cup series,” said Brian Van. “Our business is a family affair, and our racing is the same. With my son Max racing in the SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup and our company sponsoring the series, I can’t think of a better scenario for us. This year promises to be an exciting one and we’re thrilled to be a part of the MotoAmerica family. We look forward to seeing everyone at the track in 2021.”

“I’d like to welcome Sportbike Track Gear to MotoAmerica,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Having a company that is so heavily involved in the sportbike market is a big plus for MotoAmerica. Throw in the fact that Van’s son Max now races with us, and it makes this the perfect match.”

The SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup will begin, April 30-May 1 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

*March 30-31 Circuit of The Americas Austin, Texas

**April 16-18 Circuit of The Americas Austin, Texas

April 30-May 1 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pittsburgh Int’l Race Complex Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

*Dunlop Tire Test (all classes)

** Superbike only with MotoGP

