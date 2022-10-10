Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

British-made double bubble fly screen for Kawasaki’s supercharged supernaked bike.

UK-based bodywork manufacturer Skidmarx have developed a double bubble style fly screen for the Kawasaki Z H2 that significantly reduces windblast, for improved comfort on long-distance rides.

Made from 3 mm cast acrylic, the Skidmarx fly screen replaces the bike’s ‘mini screen’ and comes with a simple fitting kit to replace the original screws that attach it.

Two versions are produced; the Sport is 28 cm high and the taller Touring option is 35 cm high. Both are available in clear and a choice of light and dark tints, retailing at £64.95 (including VAT).

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

