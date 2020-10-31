Sprint Filter presents the brand new range of longlife performance air filters dedicated to all the Royal Enfield motorcycle range, from the oldest models to the last.
A second announcement will arrive soon with the completion of the Royal Enfield range of motorcycles: Himalayan and last models of Classic and Bullet 500
MOTORCYCLE’S MODELS:
- Continental GT 650 m.y. 2018. —->
- Interceptor 650 m.y. 2018. —->
#P.N.: CM196S – CM196S-WP – CM196S F1-85
OE REF.: Royal Enfield 576029/C
- Continental GT35 EFI m.y. 2015-2018
- Classic 500 EFI m.y. 2009 ——>
- Bullet B5 500 EFI m.y. 2011 ——>
- Bullet Trials 500 EFI m.y. 2019 ——>
#P.N.: CM195S – CM195S-WP – CM195S F1-85
OEM REF.: Royal Enfield 573139
- Electra 500 m.y. 2006-2008
- Thunderbird 350 m.y. 2003-2008
- Bullet 350 m.y. 1999-2007
- Bullet 500 m.y. 1999-2007
- Sixty 5 500 m.y. 2004-2008
#P.N.: CM194S – CM194S-WP – CM194S F1-85
OEM REF.: Royal Enfield 521172
Sprint Filter, as usual, proposes three different air filters for motorcycles:
– P08: P08 air filter (Road and Track) – the standard performance air filter from Sprint Filter. Filtration Power 80 μm – Airflow: 5.050 l/m2/sec
– P08F1-85: P08F1-85 air filter (Road and Competition) – the actual “State of the Art” from Sprint Filter. If you want to fit the same solution used by TOP Motorsport Factory Racing Teams. Perfect to gain maximum performances for road use or to obtain all potentiality from your tuned Royal Enfield. Similar filtration power as the P08, triple air flow vs P08.
Filtration Power 85 μm – Airflow: over 15.000 l/m2/sec
– P037: P037 air filter (Street and Track): Performance air filter which protects your engine with demanding and dusty conditions. Performance air filters developed for desert areas as Bahrain, India, UAE for main Motorsport Challenges, ideal for using in dusty countries.
Filtration Power: 37 μm – Airflow: 4.500 l/m2/sec
