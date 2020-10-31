#P.N.: CM195S – CM195S-WP – CM195S F1-85

OEM REF.: Royal Enfield 573139

Electra 500 m.y. 2006-2008

Thunderbird 350 m.y. 2003-2008

Bullet 350 m.y. 1999-2007

Bullet 500 m.y. 1999-2007

Sixty 5 500 m.y. 2004-2008

#P.N.: CM194S – CM194S-WP – CM194S F1-85

OEM REF.: Royal Enfield 521172

Sprint Filter, as usual, proposes three different air filters for motorcycles:

– P08: P08 air filter (Road and Track) – the standard performance air filter from Sprint Filter. Filtration Power 80 μm – Airflow: 5.050 l/m2/sec

– P08F1-85: P08F1-85 air filter (Road and Competition) – the actual “State of the Art” from Sprint Filter. If you want to fit the same solution used by TOP Motorsport Factory Racing Teams. Perfect to gain maximum performances for road use or to obtain all potentiality from your tuned Royal Enfield. Similar filtration power as the P08, triple air flow vs P08.

Filtration Power 85 μm – Airflow: over 15.000 l/m2/sec

– P037: P037 air filter (Street and Track): Performance air filter which protects your engine with demanding and dusty conditions. Performance air filters developed for desert areas as Bahrain, India, UAE for main Motorsport Challenges, ideal for using in dusty countries.

Filtration Power: 37 μm – Airflow: 4.500 l/m2/sec

