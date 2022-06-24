Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

SR75 World Team Suzuki has pulled the covers off a special V-Strom 650XT project, a build that sees the multiple Arenacross title-winning outfit inject a supercross twist into the middleweight adventure machine.

Unveiled today at the Adventure Bike Rider Festival, the team has taken the standard V-Strom and stripped it back to its component parts, before modifying and replacing a number of elements to boost its off-road capabilities and performance.

The standard 19” and 17” wheels have been replaced with 21” and 18” rims with bespoke Envy hubs, shod with Pirelli tyres. The whole chassis has been raised with in-house suspension mods and upgraded springs.

Ergonomics are changed with handlebar risers housing RM-Z450 Renthal ‘bars, protected by genuine Suzuki hand guards. Modified-to-fit RM-Z450 footpegs give an assured, planted feel off-road. California-based Motoseat took the standard V-Strom seat base and provided custom seat foam and ribbed cover to create the perfect shape and riding position in more challenging conditions.

Mated to SR75 modified headers, a custom FMF titanium pipe sits higher than the original and gives a racier exhaust note. There’s also a heavy duty sump guard and a lighter battery, while the aesthetic is completed with restyled bodywork to slim down the rear end and create a lighter, stripped-back aesthetic. A bespoke GP Grafix kit completes the unique look and mimics the team’s RM-Z race bikes.

SR75 team owner, Geoff Walker, “Getting to grips with the V-Strom was really exciting and it made an interesting project. Away from the race bikes we’ve turned our hands to a few projects in the past, but normally they’re older RM and RM-Z models, so this was something a bit different. The standard bike is obviously a very good, very capable mile-munching middleweight adventure bike, but we’ve just improved it in certain areas and given it a more off-road focus through our expertise. The Envy wheel set is a work of art, truly, and are absolutely bespoke to this build, and the whole look is only completed through the fine work of the crew at GP Grafix who have done an amazing job. It’s been a real team effort by our team and all of our technical partners.

“With the taller, tougher stance, the modifications to the seat, pegs, and ‘bars and heavy duty crash protection, it’s going to be a proper thing off-road, and we’ve got some big plans to do some cool things with it this summer. And for any V-Strom owners looking to recreate or take inspiration, we’d be happy to help with parts and share our knowhow.”

SR75 World Team Suzuki competes across the globe, attending events – and achieving success – in the US and Europe, and can lay claim to five Arenacross rider titles in the UK, plus multiple team championships and titles in Denmark and France.

