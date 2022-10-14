Stand Out In A Weise Splash Vision Jacket

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Tough and practical waterproof over-jacket to carry with you through autumn and winter.

Made from tear-resistant Ripstop textile, with taped and welded seams for reliable waterproofing, the Weise Splash Vision over-jacket is also designed to help you stand out in dark riding conditions.

Lightweight and easy to fold up and carry in a rucksack or bike luggage, the Splash Vision instantly adds a waterproof and windproof layer to riding kit.

Its mesh lining makes it easy to pull on and take off at the side of the road, so you can quickly change to suit the weather. With plenty of adjustment at the waist, cuffs and hem, you can fit the Splash Vision over bulky leather or textile jackets, and seal out the elements too.

Large reflective panels over the shoulders, chest and cuffs help you stand out on murky, overcast days and long dark nights, increasing visibility to other road users.

For convenience, Weise have included two outside pockets, with another inside, providing somewhere to carry items that need to be kept handy. Plus a hood, which can be removed and stowed in a pocket when ready to ride.

The Weise Splash Vision comes in sizes S-5XL and retails at a recommended £59.99 including VAT.

See the full range of gloves and clothing from Weise and find your nearest stockist at www.weiseclothing.com

