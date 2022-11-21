Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance welcomed thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts across the weekend as the doors swung open to the UK’s biggest motorcycle show.

The nine-day show kicked off in style with a star-studded line-up of riders and celebrities including show regulars Steve Parrish and James Whitham, the fastest man around the Isle of Man TT Peter Hickman, round-the-world explorer Nick Sanders and Rory Skinner, fresh from his announced move to Moto 2 for 2023, to name just a few.

Visitors were treated to a dedicated day to celebrate the Bennetts British Superbike Championship on Sunday 20 November. Leading the charge was 2022 British Superbike Champion, Bradley Ray, as well as winners from all the series championships including: Quattro Group British Supersport Champion Jack Kennedy, Pirelli National Superstock Champion Davey Todd, Honda British Talent Cup Champion Johnny Garness and Molson Group British Sidecar Championship winners Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement – all of who were on the Black Horse Stage for interviews and the all-important ‘Class of 2022’ photo.

As well the opportunity to bag selfies and autographs, visitors to the show can get up close to see the latest launches for 2023 from over 50 world-leading manufacturers and take advantage of the 10 free opportunities to ride for all ages – all of which are included in the ticket price.

Katie Benge, a visitor to the show from Stratford-Upon-Avon, comments: “We’ve had a great day – there was so much to see and do. I was surprised just how family-friendly it was. We enjoyed being able to sit on all the new bikes and the kids loved the Kiddimoto and Youth MX riding experiences. We already can’t wait for next year!”

Finlay McAllan, Managing Director of Motorcycle Live adds: “It has been fantastic to welcome so many two-wheeled fans to the show – some of whom haven’t been able to attend Motorcycle Live since 2019. It’s not too late to join in the fun – and we’ve got a lot sill planned – so be sure to come along!”

As well as seeing all the brand-new models, Motorcycle Live is the perfect place to start Christmas shopping – or buy some treats – in the retail area.

Stephanie Taylor, Marketing and Events Manager at Krazy Horse said: “The opening weekend has been amazing. It’s been fantastic to welcome so many visitors onto our stand and use it as a platform to launch our new custom 2022 Indian Chief – we look forward to seeing even more people as the show progresses.”

Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham, Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance is open daily from 10am-5pm until Sunday 27 November and tickets can be purchased online here or on the door. #SeeYouThere

