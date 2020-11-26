The end of another season of successful competition around the globe signals that the festive season is around the next corner. The race we’re now facing is to get Christmas sorted, and Authorised KTM Dealers are on hand to help with a vast array of gifts to suit the whole family.

All items are available in store (if permitted), online, over the phone or via click and collect. Please see https://www.ktm.com/en-gb/find-a-dealer.html to locate a dealer and their web shop. Many KTM Dealers are currently participating in the KTM Powersale to ease the gifting burden this year.

Kids

If you’re going to win at Christmas you have to get the kids sorted. From a KTM SX-E 5 sitting under the Christmas tree to Replica Pyjamas to the Baby Radical Bib, there’s a great spread of gifts, clothing and functional wear available to suit most pockets that will ensure the youngest KTM fans have a very merry Christmas.

Casual Clothing

KTM’s casual clothing range is as cool as it is comprehensive. T-shirts, tops, hoodies, coats, shorts, sunglasses, watches. This list goes on and includes casual items, Replica Team Wear, Mechanic Wear and a large range of accessories to fulfil any KTM fan’s wishes – male or female.

Technical Clothing

Dropping some hints for some riding wear? Then a KTM dealer is the right place to look. With a variety of collections available at different price points for both Street and Offroad, you’re sure to find that perfect garment to keep you on point on your bike – we cover from top to toe, from MX jerseys to Alpinestars Tech Air garments.

PowerParts

Don’t forget the one you love this Christmas – your bike! Treat your machine this season to an array of PowerParts goodness from the KTM catalogue. Exhausts, carbon fibre bodywork, anodized parts, sticker kits and much, much more are all available for every KTM machine.

Socks

Oh, we almost forgot – socks! From casual to technical knee brace socks we’ve got your feet covered!

