Stay Cool And Stay Safe With Furygan’s Summer Jackets

With warm weather gracing the UK, now is the time to update your motorcycling wardrobe with jackets that will not only keep you cool, but also keep you protected and looking stylish. These latest jackets from Furygan certainly fit the bill…

Atom Vented Evo

With its efficient air flow system, the Atom Vented Evo is sure to keep the summer heat at bay, while providing superior protection and a sharp style.

Featuring the iconic panther on back and shoulders, this high tenacity polyester and mesh jacket boasts a light and breathable fixed lining, trouser belt connecting snap loops and waist adjustable tabs. Plus, the four pockets (two inner and two outer) provide room for the essentials.

All of this comes with Furygan’s Skin Protect lining to ensure a good level of protection and the jacket has a pocket for a Furygan D3O© back protector.

Available in sizes S-4XL, the Atom Vented Evo comes in three different colour options (Black/White, Black/Red & Black/Black) with an RRP of £139.99.

Ultra Spark 3in1 Vented

The English summer can throw up some unpredictable weather, but the versatility of the Ultra Spark 3in1 Vented jacket ensures that riders always stay dry and at a comfortable temperature.

Boasting two liners, one thermal and the other waterproof, this jacket is a must-have to tackle English summer riding and maintains the sporty, assertive and stylish Furygan look. Ultra practical, this jacket has a breathable fixed lining, trouser belt connecting snap loops and six pockets: two on the outside with four inside (including two on the thermal liner). There is also space for a Furygan D3O© back protector and reflective inserts ensure rider visibility to others on the road.

The Ultra Spark 3in1 Vented jacket has an RRP of £199.99, comes in sizes S-4XL and is available in three colour options (Black/Black, Black/White & Black/Red).

Sektor Evo

For urban bikers, the Sektor Evo jacket offers a more relaxed, casual style that features a removable hood.

Warmth can be maintained on cooler days with a thermal removable integral liner, while the softshell outer boasts a waterproof and breathable membrane. As with the other jackets, the Sektor Evo has trouser belt connecting snap loops and there’s plenty of room for the essentials with four pockets (two outer and two inner). Visibility to other road users is ensured with numerous reflective inserts and there is a pocket for a Furygan D3O© back protector.

Available in either Black/Black or Black/Charcoal, the Sektor Evo has an RRP of £169.99 and comes in sizes S-4XL.

Visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936 for more information on Furygan products or locate your nearest dealer.

