Just in time for the end of the 2020 motorcycle season, iXS presents the new catalogue with the iXS Collection 2021. The iXS development department has managed to complete the iXS collection from head to toe with many valuable new items and real innovations. This was a big challenge due to the difficult surrounding conditions that this extraordinary year brought with it.

Many attractive innovations have successfully passed all tests of the extensive development process at iXS. In all segments, whether Adventure & Touring, Racing & Sport or Classic & Urban, various novelties have found their way into the iXS range 2021. Especially for women, iXS has worked hard: from the 2-piece Sports LD Women’s Suit RS-800 1.0 made of full-grain cowhide to the Tour Women’s Jacket Laminate-ST-Plus – a textile jacket that simply rolls off the water – to new GORE-TEX® and Classic gloves that guarantee dry and warm hands and score with an appealing look and lady fit.

Men are not neglected either: the revolutionary HYDRO_BOT inner jacket is interesting, it removes moisture at the push of a button. By means of electrical impulses (electro-osmosis) it can transport sweat away from the body 10 times more efficiently than a conventional membrane jacket. The sporty jacket & pants combination Sports LT Jacket & Pants RS-500 1.0 made from a leather-textile mix is a real eye-catcher and extremely comfortable to wear. It combines the advantages of leather with the advantages of textile materials. In connection with the sophisticated, touring fit (Tour-Cut-System) you will find perfect wearing comfort.

One of the highlights is the Sports Protector Vest Airbag-RR 1.0. In combination with the airbag-ready Sports LD Suit GRS-800 Kangaroo 1pc it sets new standards in terms of safety, thanks to the latest airbag technology – on and off the racetrack. Speaking of safety: With the new full-face helmet iXS422 FG 2.1, a fiberglass helmet with integrated MIPS (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System), rotational forces that are transmitted to the head by oblique impacts are verifiably absorbed and redirected.

The full range can be found in the brand new 326-page iXS catalogue. With an abundance of new products, the iXS brand is once again emphasising its leading position in the field of motor bike clothing and accessories. By using the latest high-tech materials and sophisticated manufacturing technologies, iXS is underpinning its «Perfect Fit» slogan.

For many years iXS has been working on developing its new products together with genuine motorbike professionals and racing pilots. This is also reflected in the catalogue, where authentic enthusiasm for motorbikes can be experienced. People with a passion for motorbikes and for riding motorbikes characterise the images associated with the new iXS clothing collection.

Online iXS catalogue 2021

