Steeman took Race 2 victory with a 5.618s gap to De Cancellis.

He moved up the order in the Championship standings taking second place from Garcia.

“Today was amazing. I had quite a good start. I was in second position and then I arrived in first position and I tried to go away. At the beginning it didn’t work. I couldn’t find enough speed to break the slipstream. I had to go back with the group a little bit and use the slipstream on the long straight. Then I just broke the group and went away. It’s amazing, especially at this track where it’s quite difficult with the long straight. I’m really happy. The only problem was that I destroyed the front tyre. If this is the only problem, then I’m ok with that. I’m really happy.”

P2 – Hugo de Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300)

De Cancellis finished in second place, claiming his third podium of 2022.

He is fourth in the Championship standings only 17 points behind Garcia in third

“The Superpole was a bit difficult. But this is WorldSSP300, so that you start first or last, you never know what’s going to happen. The first lap was difficult, but I was able to be at the front. I destroyed my tyre les today compared to yesterday.

Yesterday, P4 and today P2. I’m really happy. Thanks to all my team. We take good points for the Championship. We’ll give our best for the Championship in Portimao.”

P3 – Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse)

Gennai crossed the finish line in second place but was penalised with a one-place drop for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

He takes third place for his third podium of the season.

“It was a very difficult race for me, starting from P14. I found it difficult to make progress, but in the last laps I was able to overtake a few and get to second. I touched the green on the final lap and lost the place, but third is still great. I had a new teammate for this race, Aldi, and he looked a very strong rider, so I wish him the best for the future. In Portimao, I really want to get the win, this is the last two chances of 2022 so I will push for it.”

Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) finished in fourth place and was just 0.046s behind Gennai in the classification, ending a podium streak of seven in a race where a podium finish would have secured him the title. He commented: “It was a very difficult race with many people in the front group. It was incredible. The last lap all riders touched me. it was difficult. But I’m happy. I just need one point to win the Championship. I think it will be easier in Portimao. I tested there and I liked the circuit so I think I can win the Championship at this track.”

Steeman’s victory, coupled with Diaz finishing in fourth place, means the title race will go to the final round in Portimao. The pair are separated by 50 points, with 50 points remaining, but Steeman would be able to overtake Diaz on countback. Steeman’s victory did, however, secure the Teams’ Championship for MTM Kawasaki.

Jose Luis Perez Gonzales (Accolade Smrz Racing) finished in fifth place, while Humberto Maier (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) took sixth place; only 0.094s behind Gonzales.

Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) was 21st finishing 7.478s behind Garcia.

WorldSSP300 Results Race 2

1. Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) +5.618s

3. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) +5.620s

4. Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) +5.666s

5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzales (Accolade Smrz Racing) +5.732s

6. Humbero Maier (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) +5.826s

Championship standings (after Race 2 – Round 7)

1. Alvaro Diaz (ESP) Yamaha (230 points)

2. Victor Steeman (NED) Kawasaki (180 points)

3. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha (157 points)

