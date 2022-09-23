Steeman Fastest On Friday, With Garcia And Diaz In Fifth And 12th Place

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Dutch rider topped Friday’s timesheet as he has his eyes set on keeping his title chances ongoing until the season finale.

Friday highlights – WorldSSP300

P1 – Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki)

Steeman was second in the morning session to finish on top of the timesheets at the end of Friday.

He set a best time of 1’55.287 which was 0,088s faster than Garcia Gonzalez’s fastest time. He was one of the few riders who were able to improve their time in the afternoon session.

“The day was great. At the beginning of the weekend when I looked at the weather report, I thought it would be wet, but it was dry today. We just tried to work on a good set up for the race in the dry and the set up was perfect, the bike was working well, and the team was working well. I’m really happy with P1 again … it’s always on Friday but hopefully now also on Saturday and Sunday, because we are feeling strong. Tomorrow, the day could be completely different depending on the weather because some riders are better in the rain, and some are not. We’ll just have to see what’s the situation. I think the track will be good in the rain, I’ve seen the Superbike race from last year and it looks like there was lot of grip. For me, rain wouldn’t be a big issue. I’ll try to keep the title race running, it’s difficult because we’re quite far behind, but I’m confident now because we’re quite strong and I feel good with the bike. It’s not over yet.”

After topping the morning session, wildcard Julio Garcia Gonzalez (ESP Solutions Motap Racing Team) finished the day in second placed with a best time of 1’55.375 set in FP1. Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) finished Friday in third place, also setting his best time in the morning session. Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) was fourth 0,281s behind Steeman.

Despite finishing 23rd in FP2, Championship runner-up Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) best time from FP1 placed him in fifth place in the combine timesheets as he looks to maintain his title chances until the season finale in Portimao. Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) completed Friday’s top six.

Championship leader Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) was 12th in the combined classification, finishing 0.847s behind Steeman.

WorldSSP300 action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 9:45 and Race 1 at 12:40.

WorldSSP300 Combined Results after FP2

1. Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) 1’55.287s

2. Julio Garcia Gonzalez (ESP Solutions Motap Racing Team) +0.088s

3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) +0.193s

4. Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) +0.281s

5. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) +0.405s

6. Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) +0.422s



