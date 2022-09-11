P1 – Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki)

Steeman was able to comeback from 19 th place after a double Long-Lap penalty to take the win at Magny-Cours.

place after a double Long-Lap penalty to take the win at Magny-Cours. He moved up in the Championship standings, claiming the third place back from Di Sora.

“The race was amazing. I started to slow the pack a little bit down because I was at the front. I was trying to keep the pack a little bit together. And then I did my first Long Lap and I wasn’t too far away. Then I did the second one and then I pushed like crazy to close the gap. I overtook the riders in front one by one. I gave my maximum to push for a gap. I’m really happy for the team. The Championship is still on for us.”

P2 – Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team)

In the last stage of the race, Diaz managed to close the gap to Steeman, but was unable to catch up enough to make a move and took second place.

His sixth consecutive podium place means he extended his Championship lead to 40 points over Garcia.

He now holds the record for podiums in a season (nine) and the longest podium streak in WorldSSP300 history (six).

“The last lap was crazy but I’m happy to be on the podium. For us, it’s good for the Championship. I need to be on the podium at all races and continue to work hard. We only have two rounds to finish the Championship.”

P3 – Dirk Geiger (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki)

Geiger was third to claim his first ever WorldSSP300 podium.

He became the 41st different rider to stand on a WorldSSP300 podium.

“I’ve been waiting the whole season for this podium. And finally I get it. I’m really happy. My team did an amazing job this weekend and over the season. I really like this track and I hope this season we can get more podium.”

To note:

Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) was the highest-placed French rider with fourth place, finishing just over half-a-second away from Steeman out in front. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) had been fighting at the front and converted that into fifth place, a tenth behind De Cancellis, while he was seven tenths clear of Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki GP Project) in sixth place.

Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing), second in the Championship standings, finished in 20th place.