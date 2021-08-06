Steeman Remains Fastest Overall In Worldssp300, Buis Blasts Ahead In Wet Fp2

Damp but drying, just not drying enough: WorldSSP300 is wide open ahead of Saturday’s action

The rain stopped falling for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s FP2 at Most, but it wasn’t enough to allow the track to dry out completely, meaning damp running concluded day one. Leading the way into day two after topping FP1, Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) took charge overall, although come the end of FP2, it was Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) who mastered the wet weather and made hay whilst the sun attempted to shine.

Steeman was right on the pace in the first session of the weekend and come the end of the day, he was the man to beat on the combined times, although he opted to not go out in FP2. Championship leader Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) was next up in second place overall but unlike Steeman, opted to head out and brave the FP2 rain, finishing in 28th. In the top three from the morning, Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) was 13th in the wet afternoon session but nonetheless, looks competitive for his home-team.

WorldSSP300 at Autodrom Most – Friday

1. Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) 1’47.191

2. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +0.470s

3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) +0.911s

4. Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) +1.059s

5. Oliver König (Movisio by MIE) +1.132s

6. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) +1.165s

