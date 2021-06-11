The Dutchman is the sole KTM rider in the field in 2021 but was able to claim top spot as all three manufacturers featured in the top three

The FIM Supersport 300 World Championship action continued into Friday afternoon with the second practice session for the Pirelli Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna Round at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” with Dutchman Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) topping the timesheets after Friday’s two practice sessions.

As usual in WorldSSP300, it was a close-run affair with 19 riders within a second of Steeman’s time after the Dutchman posted a 1’50.088s to go fastest of the 43 riders taking part at Misano. Steeman’s time was just over a tenth clear of Bruno Ieraci (Machado CAME SBK) with the Italian’s session being disrupted toward the end of Free Practice 2 for a technical check on his bike. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) was the lead runner for the reigning Teams’ champions with third place, showing strong pace throughout both sessions on Friday.

Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM Kawasaki) had topped the morning session by the barest of margins and continued his strong showing with fourth place in the combined standings, ahead of Huge De Cancellis (Prodina Team WorldSSP300); the two finished first and second in the morning session and fourth and fifth overall. Meikon Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) completed the top six after a fourth-place showing in Free Practice 1, six tenths slower than Steeman’s fastest time.

Vincente Perez Selfa (Machado CAME SBK) was in seventh place, a tenth away from Kawakami, with Samuel di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) in eighth place. Reigning Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) was in ninth place with Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) in tenth overall, despite losing most of the afternoon’s 30-minute session after he crashed at Turn 16.

Unai Orradre (Yamaha MS Racing) missed out on a top ten finish by just 0.008s as he came home in 11th place, ahead of Dorren Loureiro (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) and teammate Harry Khouri in 12th and 13th place, ahead of Italian duo Marco Gaggi (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) and Mirko Gennai (Team BR Corse) completing the top 15.

Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) was 16th despite a Free Practice 2 crash at Turn 4, with Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) in 17th place. Gabriele Mastroluca (ProGP Racing) and teammate Maria Filippo Palazzi were 18th and 19th respectively, with Dean Berta Viñales (Viñales Racing Team) locking out the top 20.

Two Champions found themselves outside the top 20 with Marc Garcia (2R Racing) and Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) in 22nd and 24th respectively. Wildcard Isis Carreño (Gp3 By Pa.Sa.Ma) was in 42nd place out of 43 competitors after a Turn 14 crash in Free Practice 2, while Johan Gimbert (TPR Team Pedercini Racing) was 32nd in the combined classification after a Turn 1 crash in Free Practice 1.

WorldSSP300 at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” – Friday

1. Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) 1’50.088s

2. Bruno Ieraci (Machado CAME SBK) +0.119s

3. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +0.253s

4. Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.266s

5. Hugo de Cancellis (Prodina Team WorldSSP300) +0.288s

6. Meikon Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) +0.520s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

