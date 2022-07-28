Steeman Took Race 2 Victory In Shortened Race 2

Steeman claimed his third WorldSSP300 win in Race 2, the third one of his career.

He moved up to third place in the standings, with 122 points.

“The weekend was not so perfect. I had great feeling in Free Practice. But after that first race on rain tyre, I made up everything in Race 2 and the victory feels great! Overall, we’ve made a good step with the bike. The bike is amazing”

P2 – Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team)

Diaz finished in second place 2.962s behind Steeman.

He extends his Championship lead to 24 points.

“It was a perfect weekend for me. I’m very happy. The race was very difficult with many riders’ crashes but I felt very strong. We’re on the good line for the Championship. But we’ll see race by race.”

P3 – Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing)

Lehmann was third to take his third podium in WorldSSP300.

“The year started pretty great in Aragon with two podium places, and now we take our third podium. I think we can be happy with the race, and the whole season. We nearly finished all the races in the top ten.

French rider Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) claimed fourth place, only 0.001s behind Lehmann in the battle for the podium, but also only around 0.040s clear of Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing). Perez Gonzalez, returning for injury, twice got a good start to move into the lead of the race but dropping back to take a top five finish on his return. Dirk Geiger (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) rounded out the top six with sixth place, although he had been battling for the lead in the opening couple of laps.

To note:

The race was red flagged on the opening lap of the original race after a crash on the start-finish straight involving Indy Offer (Team BrCorse) and Ruben Bijman (MTM Kawasaki), while Fenton Seabright (Vinales Racing Team) and Yeray Saiz Marquez (Accolade Smrz Racing) were also involved. Offer was taken to the medical centre following a check up following the crash, where he was diagnosed with concussion. He will be transported to Most Hospital for further assessments.

The race distance was reduced from 14 laps to nine following the red flag, but a crash for Alessandro Zanca (Kawasaki GP Project) meant the red flags were deployed for a second time after the leaders had started Lap 7 of 9, meaning the two-thirds distance had been met and results were declared at the last completed timing point for each rider. Zanca was taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash.