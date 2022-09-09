Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Third in the Championship standings, Steeman was fastest on Friday, Championship leader Diaz 16th and Garcia 8th.

P1 – Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki)

Steeman was fastest in both Free Practice sessions on Friday.

With difficult track conditions in the afternoon session, Steeman set his best lap time in FP1.

His best lap time was 0.759s fastest than Geiger in second.

“The feeling with the bike and the track is amazing. The bike feels perfect. I’m in good form. We ended the day in first position which is already great. I feel we are ready for Superpole and Race 1. 8th was my best result here and it won’t be too difficult to beat because now we have a good speed and a good feeling with the bike, so I’m confident. We need to check tomorrow’s weather. In FP2, it was a bit tricky so we will see how it will be in the rain because I haven’t rode here in wet conditions.”

With only four riders improving their morning time, it was Dirk Geiger (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) who claimed second place on the timesheet at the end of Friday. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) was third in the combined timings.

Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) finished the day in fourth place with a 1’54.546s, as well as finishing third in FP2, making it four different nationalities inside the top four, whilst Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) was in fifth place, just 0.020s behind Okaya. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) was sixth as he ensured all three manufacturers were represented in the top six.

Second in the Championship standings, Marc Garcia (MS Racing) finished in eighth place on the combined timings, whilst Championship leader Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) finished 16th in the combined classification, though he was 10th in FP2.

WorldSSP300 action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 9:45 and Race 1 at 12:40.

WorldSSP300 Combined Results after FP2

1. Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) 1’53.262s

2. Dirk Geiger (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) 0.759s

3. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) +1.275s

4. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) +1.284s

5. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) +1.303s

6. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +1.326s

