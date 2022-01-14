Dynavolt Triumph are pleased to confirm that Moto2™ regular Stefano Manzi will join Hannes Soomer to complete the team line-up in the 2022 World Supersport Championship.

Stefano is an experienced rider. His career started back in 2007 and he went through many victories and categories until he made his leap into the World Championship in 2015 in Moto3™. Two years later he made his debut in Moto2™ with the Sky Racing Team VR46 and since then the intermediate class has been his field.

The 22-year-old from Rimini now moves across to the World Supersport category for a new challenge in 2022 with the UK based official factory Dynavolt Triumph team, great opportunity for both sides to grow together sharing their experience in racing.

Stefano Manzi: “I am really happy to be part of this Team and part of the project to bring Triumph back to the World Championship. Now I am focused on my winter training to be 100% ready for the beginning of the season. I cannot wait to be back on track and on my new bike.”

VR46 Riders Academy Sporting Director, Alessio Salucci “The whole VR46 Riders Academy is beyond pleased with the agreement reached with the Dynavolt Triumph team. It’s a great chance for Stefano to be part of this project supported by such a highly experienced manufacturer as Triumph. World Supersport is a very competitive category and I am sure that he’ll be able to make a great job together with his new team.”

Dynavolt Triumph Team Manager, Simon Buckmaster: “We’re really pleased to sign Stefano Manzi from the VR46 Academy to ride with the Dynavolt Triumph team in our return to World Supersport this year. He is an exciting prospect with good performance level in his seasons in Moto2™. He had a top six finish towards the end of last year so he’s on good form. He did a couple of wild cards in World SSP so understands the Pirelli tyres and of course, understands the Triumph engine well. I won’t say he is going to surprise a few because a lot of people think he is going to be a good front runner and that is what we want, challenging for race wins and the title. We can’t wait to get started testing in March with Stefano and of course with Hannes.”

Dynavolt Triumph will now begin their preparations for the 2022 season which is set to get underway at Aragon, Spain on 8/9/10 April.

