Sterling Service For Batteries From Optimate

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Vehicle batteries come in many different shapes and sizes, so choosing the perfect battery charger can be bewildering, especially if you own more than one set of wheels.

To help find the perfect partner for your motorcycle, car, quad or boat, OptiMate have divided their market-leading lead-acid battery chargers into three series – Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Silver Series chargers are designed for riders who need a smarter charger, with more power and capabilities to maintain and recover AGM (lead-acid) batteries on motorcycles and more.

OptiMate 3 – its automatic multi-step programme will test, diagnose, charge and maintain and can recover a ‘dead’ motorcycle battery from as low as 2V. RRP £67.99 including VAT.

– its automatic multi-step programme will test, diagnose, charge and maintain and can recover a ‘dead’ motorcycle battery from as low as 2V. RRP £67.99 including VAT. OptiMate 5 6V/12V – Ideal for owners of vehicles with 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries of up to 120Ah capacity (so powerful enough for cars too). Simply connect the OptiMate 5 to the battery, select the appropriate voltage and it does the rest automatically. RRP £83.99 including VAT

– Ideal for owners of vehicles with 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries of up to 120Ah capacity (so powerful enough for cars too). Simply connect the OptiMate 5 to the battery, select the appropriate voltage and it does the rest automatically. RRP £83.99 including VAT OptiMate 6 Ampmatic – The fully automatic, 9-step 6 Amp plug-n-play charger for the 12V lead-acid batteries in your motorcycle, car, van, boat or camper, up to 144Ah capacity. Automatically adjusts current to match battery size and condition.. RRP £110.99 including VAT

– The fully automatic, 9-step 6 Amp plug-n-play charger for the 12V lead-acid batteries in your motorcycle, car, van, boat or camper, up to 144Ah capacity. Automatically adjusts current to match battery size and condition.. RRP £110.99 including VAT OptiMate 7 Ampmatic – The smartest and most powerful charger in the Silver Series, suitable for batteries up to 240Ah capacity, covering everything from motorbikes to farm machinery. It can save a ‘dead’ battery from as low as 0.5V and uses energy-saving technology to minimise running costs. RRP £144.99 including VAT

All are designed to be connected long-term, with built-in protection from spark, overcharge and short-circuit. They will keep the battery at 100% charge, ready for action, and can recover deep-discharged batteries as well.

See the full range of OptiMate Bronze, Silver and Gold battery chargers at optimate1.com

For more info checkout our dedicated Optimate News page superbike-news.co.uk/optimate/

See the complete OptiMate range of chargers and monitors at www.optimate1.com.

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security