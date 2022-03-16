Sterrow Aiming For Elite Title In 2022

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

2021 SuperSport 600 champion Mike Sterrow is gearing up to step up to the Elite class for the Thundersport GB 2022 season.

Competing in a highly competitive class, at the start of 2021 it was not Mike’s plan to compete for the Thundersport GB SuperSport 600 Championship. However, Mike was given the opportunity to compete at Cadwell Park by someone who had been following him and who also knew he could achieve his goal of gaining a high class championship title.

Mike went to Cadwell with no pressure or expectations and gained multiple podium finishes, showing he had what it would take to compete for the title.

We asked Mike, How it felt to win the Thundersport GB 600 Sportsman championship in his first season in the class during 2021? “Unbelievable! To think running at TSGB wasn’t part of the plan for 2021 and then walk away with the title was just amazing! It wouldn’t have ever been possible without the support of Lisa at Blackbird Corporate Ltd, so we owe this one to her too! Add this to our NLR Cup 600 title, 2021 was a fantastic year!”

Gaining two championship titles in two different race clubs in one season is an amazing achievement for any rider, especially when you consider as Mike said ‘he wasn’t panning on racing in Thundersport GB’.

The big question now is, What is Mikes aims and goals for the 2022 season? “We are fully committed to the TSGB Elite 600 championship this season. We aim to be competitive from the off and we are really excited to see what’s possible.”

“The team shall just be focusing on ourselves. There are some fast guys out there and we’ll be giving it our absolute best. We are ready for the fight! The bike is ready to go and with the support of our amazing sponsors Go Racing Developments, MuffWash, Race Fasteners, Cicada Work and Leisure Wear, Blackbird Corporate Ltd, Camino Coaching, Fuchs Silkolene, Hel Performance , Tim and Angie who support us every round and last but by no means least my amazing wife Lisa who is my rock and supports me through all the ups and downs during a race season.

With the first round of the Thundersport GB championship being held at Brands Hatch on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March, Mike doesn’t have long to wait to get a feel for what the championship has in store.

