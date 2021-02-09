Stop Tft Screen Theft

New from Nippy Normans, this Anti-Theft Brace helps protect valuable BMW TFT screens from opportunist thieves.

Worth upwards of £500, TFT Screens are becoming increasingly sought after by criminals and are relatively quick and easy to remove from an unattended machine.

Made from stainless steel the Anti-Theft Brace fits neatly around the TFT and bolts in place to stop it being removed.

It attaches to existing mounting points – no fiddly fitting kits or drilling required – and is powder coated in black to blend in with the machine’s styling and protect against corrosion.

As you’d expect, it’s precision cut and shaped so as not to obscure any of the information displayed on the TFT, and also features a built-in sun visor to help make the screen easier to read in bright light – often a problem with shiny, reflective TFTs.

TFT Screen Anti-Theft Braces start at just £49- including VAT and are available from the UK’s no.1 BMW motorcycle accessory specialist www.nippynormans.com

They come with all required fixings, and versions are currently available for the following models:

F850 Adventure

F900 R / XR

S1000 XR (2020-on)

R1200 GS LC / Adv

R1250 GS / Adv

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here