LS2’s popular Storm road touring helmet is now available in a special ‘Foggy’ edition – a subtle yet striking design, inspired by four times World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty.

Officially approved by the legendary racer and LS2 Brand Ambassador, the Foggy features unique red and gold graphics, on a matt black/red background, plus the distinctive Foggy eyes logo front and rear.

As well as looking good, the Storm is ideal for riders looking for a top spec road/touring helmet at an accessible price.

The outer shell is made from KPA (Kinetic Polymer Alloy), a blend of polycarbonate and thermoplastics that provides high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, yet weighs just 1400g.

Dynamic flow-through ventilation – with adjustable intake ports at the chin and crown, internal channels and exhaust ports – creates a light flow of air, to keep the rider cool and comfortable.

The quick-release visor comes with a Pinlock anti-fog shield. Behind that sits a drop-down sun visor, which is easily operated with a gloved hand.

For extra comfort, the hypoallergenic liner is made from moisture-wicking fabric and is also removable and washable.

The LS2 FF800 Storm Foggy is available in sizes XS-XXXL and retails for just £129.99

For detailed specifications and to find your nearest stockist visit www.ls2helmets.com

