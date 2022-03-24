Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Offering top spec at a very accessible price, LS2’s FF800 Storm is a popular choice amongst canny riders – and now with four fresh colour options for 2022, it’s even more eye-catching.

The super bold Black/Yellow/Red combo of the new Drop scheme is definitely for those who like to get noticed; for riders who like a more subtle look, the Velvet blends Black and Rainbow shades for sophisticated style. Fans of a more contemporary colour palette get two versions of the Sprinter in up-to-the-minute Black/Red/Titanium scheme and the uber cool Matt Black/Silver/Cobalt.

The Storm’s outer shell is made from KPA (Kinetic Polymer Alloy) that provides high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, yet is also lightweight.

For a crystal clear view, the quick-release visor is 3D optically correct and comes with a Pinlock anti-fog shield as standard. Behind that sits a drop-down sun visor.

Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation – with adjustable intake ports at the chin and crown, internal channels and exhaust ports – keeps the rider cool and comfortable.

The hypoallergenic liner is made from moisture-wicking fabric and is removable and washable for season-long comfort and freshness. A Chin Curtain also features, to help keep out wind-blast and noise inside to a minimum.

The LS2 FF800 Storm is available in sizes XS-XXXL and sells for £149.99 in the latest graphic options. Retail prices start at just £129.99 for solid colours.

