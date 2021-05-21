Made from 1.2-1.4 mm cowhide, the Duchinni Strike is a traditional leather jacket that looks equally at home on modern street bikes and classic motorcycles.

Traditional looking bronze colour YKK zippers and popper fastenings give the Strike an ageless appearance, although it is fitted with modern CE-approved armour at shoulder and elbow, with a pocket for an optional CE-approved back protector, and rated AA for protection under the latest standards.

Other practical features for today’s riders include perforated chest panels, that allow a cooling airflow when the going gets hot, and a 120-gram thermal quilted vest, for cooler conditions.

An adjustable belt system at the waist allows a snug fit, Neoprene® trim on the collar enhances comfort and pockets are provided inside and out.

There is even a short connection zip on a stretch panel for easy attachment to Duchinni riding jeans.

The Duchinni Strike is available in sizes 40”-50” chest, in a choice of Black or Brown, selling at £229.99 including VAT.

Note:

An optional CE Level-1 back protector, made from flexible elasto-foam, is available for £17.99 inc VAT.

or visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk for details of the complete Duchinni range of helmets, boots and rider wear.

