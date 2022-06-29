Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

With the recent rail strike chaos affecting much of the UK, innovative electric motorcycle manufacturer, Sunra, is promoting the affordability and ease of use of their small capacity equivalent electric motorcycle and scooters, which can be bought for less than the cost of some yearly travel cards.

With both scooter and motorcycle styled models in the Sunra range to suit all needs or tastes, not only is the retail recommended price equivalent often better value than some travel cards, but by being fully electric, the cost of ownership factor is significantly reduced too.

Sunra UK’s Ian Colligan commented, “For many, the rail strikes and disruption provide an opportunity to reassess travel choices. It’s easy to continue to do what you’ve always done, but as we’re finding from our dealers, commuters are now starting to look elsewhere and electric motorcycles and scooters are a very credible option for short to medium distance commutes.

“With models like our ROBO, not only is the purchase price less than for example an all zone London Underground Oyster card, but 100 miles of commuting can cost as little as £1. With electric, the concept of switching to two-wheels has become a very viable alternative, where you control your own destiny and reach your destination with ease. On top of this, all SUNRA models benefit from being exempt from road tax as well as clean air and congestion fees too”.

Unlike a travel card, Sunra models retain good residual value and come with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, a three-year battery warranty, with full after sales support and service.

Comparative Travel Costs

Sunra ROBO: Retail recommended on the road price – £2,499

London Underground Oyster Card Zones 1 – 6 annual fee – £2812*

As well as the ROBO model, Sunra’s 125cc equivalent models, ROBO-S and MIKU SUPER, are perfect for those looking for low-cost transport. The ROBO-S is particularly practical, with a range in excess of 60 miles, a quick four-hour recharge time with removable batteries, while offering 24 litres of under seat storage too. Both models feature the same 3KW motor, with a top speed of over 50mph and the latest technology across both bikes.

The Sunra ROBO-S has a recommended retail price of £3,299, while the MIKU SUPER has a recommended retail price of £3,499 (both inclusive of VAT and the government’s £500 grant).

To find your nearest Sunra dealer visit – www.sunra-uk.com

* Transport for London website 23/6/22

