Stunning last gasp win for Huertas

Just 0.021s separated Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) and Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) at the end of 18 laps. The final lap was the only lap that Huertas led.

Huertas has extended his championship lead to six points from Montella following his third WorldSSP victory.

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) rounded out the podium with a solid P3 performance. Having switched to the Orelac Racing Verdnatura Ducati Jorge Navarro finished inside the top five for the first time in 2024.

By settling the fastest lap of the race Huertas will start Race 2 from pole position ahead of Montella and fourth place finisher Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team)

Key Points:

Pole position: Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 1’36.876

Race 1 winner: Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

Race fastest lap: Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) – 1’37.404

WorldSSP Race 1 Results

1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.021s

3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +4.667s

4. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +5.892s

5. Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +14.686s

6. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 17.884s

Championship Standings

1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 111 points

2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 105 points

3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 101 points

P1 | Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“I’m so happy to win here in Italy. This is a home race for my team but it’s a difficult track for me. Even with this difficulty we are managing to be competitive. My strategy for this race was clever. I waited until the end to attack Yari. It was difficult because I wasn’t certain about being able to overtake him and it could go wrong because there is no margin until the end of the race. It worked really well. We are maturing and we’re ready to keep going.”

