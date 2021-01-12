Following on from its bestselling Street Ace range, TCX Boots introduces a new urban boot for 2021 – the Street 3. Available in two variations – the WP and TEX WP – the Street 3 is the ultimate all-weather boot for street style whilst maintaining CE-approved levels of protection.

Street 3 WP

The Street 3 WP comes in three colour options – all with a slightly different construction. In black, the boots are made with grain leather with a nubuck finish, whilst the brown option is full grain leather and the green/brown boots have a suede leather upper.

Featuring the T-Dry waterproof membrane and an OrthoLite® footbed with long term cushioning, the Street 3 WP will ensure riders’ feet remain dry and comfortable all-day, whilst also providing a high level of breathability. For a secure fit, the boots close with laces that can be secured with an elastic band to prevent them from flapping when riding.

The midsole of the Street 3 WP features the innovative ZPLATE® to optimise front flexibility and transverse rigidity, and there’s also reinforcements on the toe and heel, plus D3O® inserts on the malleolus area.

The wear-resistant rubber Groundtrax® outsole is designed to offer superior stability and features distressed colouring to give the boots a classic and vintage look straight out of the box.

With an RRP of £129.99, the Street 3 WP comes in sizes EU 38-48.

The Street 3 WP is also available in a ladies option, that are designed specifically to fit a women’s foot shape with differentiated thickness and a 28.5mm raised heel for a higher posture. Available in black with a suede leather finish, the Street 3 Lady WP comes in sizes EU 35-42.

Street 3 TEX WP

With all the same great technical specifications as the Street 3 WP, the TEX WP boots feature a combination of suede leather and reinforced weft fabric. Introducing a textile element to the line-up to suit any rider’s style preference, whilst still featuring the same T-Dry waterproof membrane for all-weather wear.

Available in black/grey colour, the Street 3 TEX WP is available in sizes EU 38-48 with RRP £129.99.

The Street 3 TEX WP is also available in a ladies option, that are designed specifically to fit a women’s foot shape with differentiated thickness and a 28.5mm raised heel for a higher posture. Available in the same colour option as the male boot, the Street 3 Lady TEX WP comes in sizes EU 35-42.

For more information or to locate your local dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.comor call 01425 478936.

