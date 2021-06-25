PETRONAS Yamaha SRT rider underwent knee surgery this morning in Bologna, Italy.

This morning PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team rider Franco Morbidelli underwent a 1-hour surgery for his injured meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Carried out in Casa di Cura Madre Fortunata Toniolo at Bologna, Professor Maurilio Marcacci and his team are satisfied with the surgery and the outcome of the operation. Franco will now stay in the hospital until Sunday for observation. Upon release the Italian will be able to start the recovery process, which will include an eight-week rehabilitation programme.

Franco Morbidelli

After another painful incident with my left knee training on Wednesday I made the decision, together with PETRONAS Yamaha SRT and the VR46 Academy, to fix this issue that I’ve been carrying for too long now. I underwent surgery this morning with only one idea in my mind: to come back in the best form as soon as possible and to be able to perform at 100% on the bike. I want to thank Professor Maurilio Marcacci and his team for their work. I can’t wait to be able to start my recovery process. I’ll miss my team, my bike and all the fans during this period, but I’m looking forward to being at the circuits again and enjoying racing. Thank you for all of your messages of support. See you soon!

