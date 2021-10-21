Summer’s Not Over… Drop By ‘the Ride In Cinema’ This Saturday At Duke Of London

THE MALLE ‘RIDE IN CINEMA’ – SATURDAY NIGHT – AT DUKE OF LONDON

As ever, we’re optimistically trying to extend the summer and hoping that it will never end!…Join us for our last little get together of the “summer” in London this Saturday night for our first ‘Ride In Cinema’, at the wonderful ‘Duke Of London’.

We’ll be screening some short films from The Malle summer and then Hunter S. Thompson’s classic ‘Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas’ on the big Cinema Screen outside, with your motorcycles and custom/classic cars across the forecourt.

Cold and hot drinks, popcorn and pizzas will be served inside the main garage… with the Cinema screening starting at Sunset (around 6.30pm). And in case it get’s a little cold, we’re hosting some photography from this years Rally and Races inside too!

Just before the feature length film, we’ll be showcasing some short films from this summer, with the official Rally Film ‘Pan-Britannia’, The Malle Mile Film ‘Lucky No.7’ and the as yet unseen ‘Tide & Time Waits For No Man’, from this years Beach Race.

This is free event – but if you’re bringing a classic/custom car for the Cinema, please RSVP now, so we can guarantee enough spaces – [email protected]…But there’s always enough room for more motorcycles!

Saturday 23rd of October From 5-10pm – Screenings from Sunset.

Duke Of London, The Factory, Catherine Wheel Road, London.

