Following the UK government’s announcement to end its Plug-in Car Grant this week, Sunra UK has reported strong uptake on its two-wheel EV range, with the government grant still available for two-wheel EVs. while Sunra continues to hold its 2021 pricing too.

Enjoying increasing demand since the brand landed in the UK last year, Sunra saw steady growth towards the end of 2021, with that demand increasing significantly throughout 2022, as commuters look for a more cost effective solution.

Logan Black of Sunra UK commented, “The government’s decision to close the Plug-in Car grant this week is no huge surprise, but on the plus side, it’s certainly a welcome boost for two-wheeler adoption and the positive contribution to combating congestion. While the government has reduced its support for two-wheel EV purchasers, we’ve been able to hold our 2021 pricing to encourage more to make the move. We plan to hold this as long as possible in 2022, while we look to introduce some new incentives also.”

Despite the government’s decision to slash the two-wheel EV grant earlier this year from 20% of the pre-grant purchase price up to a maximum value of £1500 for all electric motorcycles, to 35% (max £150) on L1e Mopeds and 35% (Max £500) on L3e Scooters, the adoption of small capacity equivalent two-wheel electric motorcycles and scooters continues to increase across the UK.

Black continued, “Both the MIKU SUPER and ROBO-S models are perfect for those looking for low-cost transport. The ROBO-S is particularly practical, with a range in excess of 60 miles, a quick four-hour recharge time with removable batteries, while offering 24 litres of under seat storage too. Combined with the same 3KW motor across both models, a top speed of over 50mph and the latest technology across both bikes, going EV has never made as much sense.”

The Sunra ROBO-S has a recommended retail price of £3,299, while the MIKU SUPER has a recommended retail price of £3,499 (both inclusive of VAT and the government’s £500 grant).

For more information on Sunra products please visit www.sunra-uk.com or call Moto Electric on 0203 287 8733.

