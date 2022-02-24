Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Sunra UK has announced a new collaboration with leading motorcycle and scooter tracking specialists, BikeTrac, endorsing the all-new BikeTrac Lite product for use and fitment on the entire Sunra EV range of models.

Launched last December, BikeTrac Lite offers a fit-and-forget tracking solution for smaller capacity or lower valued machines and like the regular full-feature BikeTrac device, enjoys Thatcham S7 rated security, offering owners greater protection against bike theft.

Announcing the endorsement and collaboration, Sunra UK’s Logan Black, commented, “As the Sunra range of models becomes more popular, we are keen to make sure that our customers have a range of services and products to keep them mobile. While our products do come with an alarm and a physical immobiliser function as standard, locking the rear wheel when unauthorised movement is detected, we’re mindful that bike thieves go to extreme lengths. With BikeTrac we are confident that we have a proven product and partner to offer our customers greater protection.”

As well as offering additional peace of mind to Sunra owners, the BikeTrac collaboration also provides insurance advantages too, with Sunra’s official insurance scheme provider, Lexham, providing up to 10% discount to owners of any model equipped with a BikeTrac unit.

BikeTrac’s Bill Taylor added, “We are delighted to gain endorsement from the Sunra UK team. Our BikeTrac Lite product has been developed for small capacity and lower valued machines, and so to have our product endorsed for EV use with Sunra is ideal. The lower draw rate of our products and the internal battery make it ideal for use on electric bikes and thanks to the small unit size, it can be easily installed in discrete locations on any of the Sunra lineup. We look forward to protecting many Sunra owners in the future.”

For more information on BikeTrac visit www.biketrac.co.uk and for details of the Sunra range visit www.sunra-uk.com.

