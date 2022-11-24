Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

British-made tall flip-up screen for KTM’s big adventure/tourer.

British bodywork specialists Skidmarx have introduced a tall flip-up screen for the KTM 1290 Super Adventure (2021-on).

Designed to offer increased protection from windblast, the screen deflects air over the rider’s head, for improved comfort during high speed riding on open roads.

Made in the UK from 4 mm cast acrylic, the Skidmarx flip-up screen is 12cm taller than standard (38.5cm compared to 26.5cm) and is a direct replacement, using the original fittings.

Suitable for both S and R models of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure (2021-on) the screen comes in a choice of clear as well as light and dark tints, retailing at £99.95 (including VAT).

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

