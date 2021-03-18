Super Soco Announces Finance Deal With Santander

The UK’s largest electric motorcycle brand, Super Soco, has announced the appointment of Santander Consumer (UK) plc (SCUK) as its finance provider. The partnership will give customers even more attractive access to the entire Super Soco range of urban-focused, light and nimble bikes that are clean, green and extremely cost-effective.

SCUK is providing an introductory rate of 8.9% APR Representative on both PCP and HP agreements across a 36 or 48-month period, with no minimum deposit required. The offer is available on all five Super Soco models, catering for new and existing riders alike.

The CPx two-seater maxi scooter is the latest model in the Super Soco range. Equivalent to a petrol powered 125cc machine, the CPx is the ultimate commuter, capable of up to 80 miles (with two batteries) and a top speed of 56mph. The CPx is priced at £3,599 (Single Battery), £4,699 (Dual Battery) with the OZEF motorcycle plug-in grant.

The TSX is a 50cc equivalent machine designed for beginner riders. With a full motorcycle frame, the lightweight machine provides a range of up to 40 miles on one charge and has a top speed of 28mph. The TSX is priced at £2,999 with the OZEF plug-in grant.

The CUx scooter is swift, light, wonderfully smooth and ergonomically designed, ideal for nipping around the city in style. It comes in a range of base colours as well as a specially-licensed Ducati Limited Edition colour scheme. The CUx is priced at £2,249 (standard version) or £2,499 (Ducati Edition) with the OZEF motorcycle plug-in grant.

With the Super Soco TC, the cafe racer enters the electric era. Powerful, responsive and huge fun to ride, with looks inspired by the golden age of British motorcycling. The TC is priced at £2,999 with the OZEF motorcycle plug-in grant.

Featuring the same cafe racer styling as the original TC, the TC Max is Super Soco’s fastest and most powerful motorcycle, with a top speed of 60mph and acceleration to rival the fastest petrol 125cc bikes. The TC Max is priced at £4,249 (Alloy Wheel) or £4,349 (Spoked Wheel) with the OZEF motorcycle plug-in grant.

With low running costs from just 1p per mile, the availability of finance on the Super Soco range provides access to cost-effective, green transport and allows riders to unlock their freedom on two wheels. Until 31 March 2021, customers can also enjoy a 10% discount on all five Super Soco models at participating dealers.

Richard Jordan, CEO, Super Soco UK:

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer a comprehensive finance deal across our full range, provided by one of the most respected companies in the business. Santander has a wealth of experience and knowledge in the motorcycle sector. The new finance deal makes electric motorcycle ownership all the more cost-effective and accessible for our potential customers and we hope it sees many more people make the switch to electric with Super Soco.”

Stewart Grant, Santander Consumer Finance Commercial Director:

“It is important for Santander Consumer (UK) plc to continually evolve its offering to keep pace with the everchanging, consumer driven market-place within which we operate. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work with Super Soco, a truly innovative and environmentally friendly brand.

For more information on the SCUK finance offer and 10% discount, contact your local Super Soco dealer: https://www.supersoco.co.uk/dealers/

Checkout our dedicated Super Soco UK News page

Or head to the official Super Soco website supersoco.co.uk/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here