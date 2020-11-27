Super Soco joins forces with celebrity couple to reward lockdown hero with a brand-new electric scooter at Motorcycle Live Online

Britain’s most popular electric motorcycle brand, Super Soco, has joined forces with TV star and fashion entrepreneur Ross Worswick and his fiancée Danielle Fogarty, to reward one lockdown hero with a brand-new electric scooter. The Super Soco CUx will be wrapped in a special one-off livery featuring the logos of Worswick’s highly-successful fashion lifestyle brand, The Couture Club.

The competition will run in association with Motorcycle Live Online and the industry’s #unlockyourfreedom campaign, aiming to reward one lucky winner with the freedom of travelling on two wheels. Entrants will be invited to nominate themselves or someone else that they think deserves to be recognised for their actions during the ongoing pandemic.

The hero could be anyone, from a frontline nurse, a teacher or a local business owner to a neighbour that did people’s shopping in lockdown, a friend who kept up morale or your local delivery person. To nominate a hero, entrants simply need to visit the Motorcycle Live website and fill out a quick form outlining in no more than 100 words why their nominated hero should win.

A panel of judges will draw up a shortlist of ten finalists from the entries, with Ross and Danielle choosing the winning nominee. The winner will receive a The Couture Club-branded Super Soco CUx worth £2,811.25 and a free CBT. The competition is live now and will run for the duration of Motorcycle Live Online (21-29 November) and beyond, with the closing date of 6 January 2021.

To enter the competition visit https://www.motorcyclelive.co.uk/competition/super-soco-cux/

The winner is not the only person who will be unlocking their freedom on two wheels, as Ross and Danielle – who is the daughter of World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty – also plan to do their CBTs as soon as the current regulations allow.

Ross Worswick

“Danielle and I are both honoured to be a part of this competition. It’s been such a tough year and there must be so many unsung heroes who deserve to be recognised for their actions. We’re looking forward to seeing the nominations come in and, while I’m sure it will be difficult to narrow in down to just one, I hope we can find someone really deserving of such a fantastic prize. We’ve been working with Super Soco on this project for a while now and I can really see the benefits of switching to two wheels and in particular an electric bike. It’s clean, green, economical and so convenient. I can’t wait to get on two wheels myself. You never know, I might be following in my future father-in-law’s footsteps yet!”

Danielle Fogarty

“Despite my Dad’s incredible career in motorcycle racing, I haven’t yet been tempted to venture on to two wheels, until now! Super Soco have convinced me to give it a go, so I’m looking forward to that, but the best bit for me is being part of the competition. I really hope that we can help change the life of someone really deserving. I can’t wait to read the entries and find our hero.”

Richard Jordan – CEO of Super Soco UK

“We’re very pleased to have Ross and Danielle on board with Super Soco as a brand, but even more so that we are able to work together to highlight the industry’s #unlockyourfreedom campaign and give away a brand-new scooter to a deserving winner. In what has been an incredibly difficult year, being able to travel by motorcycle has proven a lifeline for many people still needing to get around during lockdown. We just hope that we can bring that freedom to someone that really needs it.”

