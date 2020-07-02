The UK’s best-selling electric motorcycle brand, Super Soco, continues its expansion with the creation of the new role of National Sales Manager, appointing well known industry figure Darren Soothill from CCM. Soothill will support the company’s 56 dealerships and create initiatives to grow brand presence still further.

The appointment comes just weeks after Super Soco made National news by offering a special scheme for key workers such as doctors and nurses, as essential personnel opted for two wheels whilst avoiding crowded public transport. The brand now has five affordable and highly accessible models with an all-new larger machine hitting the market.

Soothill, from Lancashire, has been in the two and four wheel motor trade all his life, with his family running a car dealership before he turned his own hand to car importing. He then moved into the bike industry, mixing business with pleasure, as he raced competitively including at the Isle of Man TT. Two stints with the British brand CCM saw Soothill widen his knowledge of the motorcycle industry before his decision to join Super Soco.

Darren Soothill explained his move, “I’m really excited by the opportunity to join Super Soco at this crucial time for electric motorcycles. Where I live, we can see across the water to the Isle of Man for the first time in living memory as the recent decreased traffic and pollution has had an effect. To me that seems a highly visible reason to go electric, along with the cost savings.

It feels like the UK is ready for a change and Super Soco are clearly in a strong position with a good range of machines backed up by technical and marketing support, so I’m looking to add my own knowledge, to make sure we capitalize on this moment.”

Andy Fenwick, Super Soco UK, added “We’ve had a really strong 2020 even with the fairly obvious challenges thrown at us all and we’re ready to make the next step in our journey as a serious player in the motorcycle industry.

We have a good model line-up and keen dealer network but need to give those dealers more focus. Darren is the man to do that as he brings an enthusiastic approach to dealer and customer support. We are confident he is going to take us to the next level as we look to increase our sales reach whilst improving the professionalism of our customer experience.”