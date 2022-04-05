Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Online race parts and equipment suppliers, superbikes.ie, have announced an extension of their partnership with the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship for 2022, as they continue to support the series for a second season.

Established by Motorcycle Racers, Almantas Montvilas and Laimis Simanavicius, superbikes.ie only commenced servicing the motorcycle race and performance parts market in 2020, but has already grown into one of the best known on-line retailers in the business. The company has an expanding line-up of agencies for premium parts, accessories, equipment and consumables and also specialises in race bodywork.

The extended partnership between superbikes.ie and the Masters series will see the company continue as the sole race parts supply partner to the championship. The arrangement will offer exclusive branding opportunities to superbikes.ie, alongside their attendance at all Masters events to support their race and road customers.

Speaking about their continued involvement with the Masters Championship, superbikes.ie joint owner Almantas Montvilas said, “Our first year with the Masters, in 2021, really helped us to build our profile and get our name out to all of the Masters competitors and Track Day riders. We had a really good year and are looking forward to using our continued involvement to grow the business even more in 2022.”

Championship co-ordinator Fergus Brennan welcomed the continuation of superbikes.ie’s involvement saying, “We had a good first season working with superbikes.ie and we found them to be a great addition to our list of partners. As they have continued to grow the products and services they offer they are an even better fit with our competitors needs. It’s great to have Liam and Almas on-board again as they understand exactly what our customers need due to their track day and race experience and their presence at events has added to the level of service we can provide to our customers.”

To see the full range of products on offer, visit superbikes.ie or call to see them at any Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship event, including the Masters Motorcycle Show which will run alongside the season opener on April 23rd and 24th.

2022 Championship dates

April 23/24 – Rounds 1-3 – National Track – including the Masters Motorcycle Show

May 21/22 – Rounds 4-6 – International Track

June 25/26 – Rounds 7-9 – National Track

July 23/24 – Rounds 10-12 – International Track

August 27/28 – Rounds 13-15 – National Track

September 24/25 – Rounds 16-18 – International Track

