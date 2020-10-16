With Hipora® waterproofing and a Thinsulate® Supreme lining, Weise Montana 150 gloves give maximum weather protection with minimal bulk – perfect for tackling tricky winter conditions.

Feel and feedback from the controls is crucial during colder and wetter weather, so the Montana ditches the heavy, bulky winter glove liners of old and instead features a 150-gram Thinsulate® Supreme lining. As the name suggests, it keeps the hands warm, yet is thin and flexible, with a soft, silky feel for day-long comfort.

The lining is held in place with the McFIT® system, so there’s no uncomfortable stitching or seams and the liners stay firmly in place, without the frustration of twisting or pulling free.

Stretch panels on each finger and the back of the hand offer freedom of movement and the palm features a Chamude® overlay panel, complete with silicon print, for improved grip on wet handlebars.

Tough and durable full grain leather on the palm, an integrated visor wipe on the left index finger and 3M® Scotchlite® piping for added visibility in the long dark evenings, cover every eventuality.

Weise® Montana 150 gloves come in sizes S-3XL and retail at £99.99 including VAT.

For details on these and the complete Weise range of riding gear, visit www.weiseclothing.com.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





