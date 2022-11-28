Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The FIM Endurance World Championship-counting Suzuka 8 Hours will take place one week later than originally planned in 2023.

EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events has worked with its partners at Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and event promoter Moblityland in Japan to finalise the new date of 4-6 August 2023.

A long-term fixture on the EWC calendar and one of motorcycle racing’s most famous and demanding events, the 2023 Suzuka 8 Hours was initially scheduled for 28-30 July. But the new date provides the opportunity for riders from the FIM Superbike World Championship to go up against the EWC regulars and leading Japanese racers, which has become a tradition over the years.

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “The Suzuka 8 Hours is not only a big test of rider, team and machine, it’s also a celebration of Japan’s vastly successful motorcycle industry. Therefore, it’s vital that the top riders, teams and manufacturers are able to be present for this famous event at a truly iconic venue. We thank our friends at FIM and Mobilityland for their collective efforts to finalise the new date of 4-6 August 2023.”

The 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans will open the 2023 EWC season from 13-16 April with the second running of Belgium’s 24H SPA EWC Motos following from 16-18 June ahead of the EWC’s Japanese round from 4-6 August. The Bol d’Or 24-hour race at Circuit Paul Ricard in France is once again set to complete the four-event 2023 EWC schedule from 14-17 September.

FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 calendar

Round 1: 24 Heures Motos (Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France) 13-16 April 2023

Round 2: 24H SPA EWC Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium) 16-18 June 2023

Round 3: Suzuka 8 Hours (Suzuka Circuit, Japan) 4-6 August 2023

Round 4: Bol d’Or 24 hours (Circuit Paul Ricard, France) 14-17 September 2023

