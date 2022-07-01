Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Suzuki adds free V-Strom accessories to it’s summer Buying Power sales campaign.

Suzuki is giving away £500 worth of free genuine accessories to anyone buying a V-Strom 1050XT or V-Strom 1050XT Tour from 1 July, as it sweetens its summer sales campaign. The campaign also sees both models – plus the Hayabusa, V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT, SV650 and SV650X, GSX-S1000, and GSX-R1000R Phantom – available on a 2.9% APR Hire Purchase or PCP deal over three years with no deposit required.

The V-Strom 1050XT comes with cruise control, selectable engine maps, lean angle-sensitive ABS and traction control, plus linked brakes for slope and load-dependent control and hill hold assist.

Practicality comes as standard in the form of adjustable screen and height-adjustable seat, USB and 12V socket, centre stand, engine bars and hand guards.

The 1050XT Tour adds rugged aluminium top box and panniers with 112 litres of combined storage capacity.



However, as part of the offer, buyers can also customise or further tailor their V-Strom to their needs by adding extras such as heated grips, spotlights, off-road footpegs with depressible rubber inserts, and an aluminium sump guard.

As part of the offer, the V-Strom 1050XT, with no upfront deposit, can be had for £177.47 per month on a three-year PCP deal. Add a £2,000 deposit or trade-in, and the versatile adventurer can be ridden for £119.43.

For more information on Suzuki’s range of offers, click here.

