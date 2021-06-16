Suzuki has announced details of a new A2 licence-friendly GSX-S950, which is available from August and features the ability to be restricted to 35kW to comply with A2 licence regulations. The GSX-S950 will represent a new proposition in the market, providing a ‘big bike’ experience at a restricted output for new riders, before becoming an ideal stepping stone to more powerful machines once derestricted.

Based on the GSX-S1000 platform – and using the same torque-laden inline-four cylinder engine – the GSX-S950 produces 95PS in standard trim, with restrictor kits readily available to ensure it conforms to the A2 licence category. However, despite a reduced peak power compared to its GSX-S1000 sibling, the 950 still makes use of the donor engine’s creamy midrange to produce 92 Nm of peak torque, with the same slip and assist clutch aiding smoother downshifts and slicker upshifts under hard acceleration.

The motor is also wrapped in the same twin-spar aluminium frame and uses the same superbike-derived swingarm and rear shock, but to help achieve a lower RRP – and therefore making it an even more accessible package – it uses 43mm KYB front forks. Other chassis changes include the use of Tokico front brake calipers and straight ‘bars, while the bespoke Dunlop Roadsport 2 tyres, 19-litre fuel tank, and new seat remain.

An electronics package comprises a three-mode traction control system that adds a safety net, while convenience comes from Suzuki’s low RPM assist feature and easy start function. The ride-by-wire throttle from the GSX-S1000 is carried over.

Bodywork replicates the new, aggressive, and angular styling of the GSX-S1000, with the same stacked LED headlights front and centre. The taillight is also full LED.

Available in August, the GSX-S950 comes in a striking white and red, a matt black, plus a metallic triton blue, all adorned with the visually different 950 logo on the radiator shrouds.

