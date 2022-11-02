Suzuki Announces Pricing Of Two New Scooters

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Suzuki has announced pricing for its new Address 125 and Avenis 125, with the more traditionally styled Address coming with an RRP of £2,499 when it arrives in early 2023, while the sportier Avenis will be available at £2,699.

Both models use the proven Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) engine, delivering an impressive 148.67mpg figure and producing just 44g/km of CO2 emissions. At the same time, they still deliver powerful acceleration, with peak horsepower and maximum torque delivered at low rpm.

The Address 125 boasts classic city style, with curves and attractive body lines punctuated by chrome accents, completed with the classic rounded headlight, which is full LED, as are the position lights and integrated indicators. There’s also a tail-mounted cap, finished in chrome.

21.8 litres of underseat storage give plenty of storage space, plus an upfront storage pocket gives easy access to frequently used items, above which sits a USB charger for smartphones. Dual utility hooks provide extra security for transporting bags or other items. There are also two underseat hooks which can secure helmets when parked, which is made even simpler thanks to centre and side stands coming as standard.

With more angular, aggressive lines, and engineered for sporty city fun, the Avenis 125 shares many of the Address’ practical elements, but adds an additional, closable front storage compartment.

Like the Address 125, a shutter concealing the ignition key hole can be opened quickly, using an easy-to-operate magnet mechanism coded to the owner’s key. There’s also a standard fit centre stand a side stand. Riders can also lock the rear brake via a switch on the left lever, when parking.

Pricing for the new Suzuki Burgman Street 125EX, also announced at Intermot along with the Address and Avenis, will be confirmed in due course.

