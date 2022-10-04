Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Suzuki has given its small capacity range a boost with the unveiling of three new 125cc scooters, with the new Address 125, Avenis 125, and Burgman Street 125EX revealed today at Intermot in Cologne, Germany.

All three are engineered to provide comfort, practicality, and outstanding urban performance while also delivering excellent levels of economy and efficiency, but they do so in their own way and with their own style, giving customers the option to enjoy their city, their way.

Engine

The proven Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) engine sits at the heart of all three machines, though the Burgman Street 125EX uses the latest αlpha iteration. The air-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant currently powers over five million Suzukis worldwide, and is the forward-looking engine development concept from Suzuki, which results in an outstanding level of environmentally responsible performance, both in terms of low fuel consumption and low emissions.

All three models achieve an impressive 148.67mpg figure and produce just 44g/km of CO2 emissions. At the same time, they still deliver powerful acceleration, with peak horsepower and maximum torque delivered at low rpm.

For the Avenis 125 and Address 125 this is 8.7PS at 6,750rpm and 10Nm at 5,500rpm. The Burgman Street 125EX’s peak power of 8.6PS comes in at 6,500rpm, while peak torque remains the same.

The Burgman Street 125EX, equipped with the SEP-α engine, benefits from extra features which enhance the user experience while at the same time achieving a high levels of fuel economy and quiet operation, including Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS), a new idling stop system, and Suzuki’s new Silent Start System.

Address 125

Inspired by traditional scooter design, the Address 125 boasts classic city style, with curves and attractive body lines punctuated by chrome accents, completed with the classic rounded headlight, which is full LED, as are the position lights and integrated indicators. There’s also a tail-mounted cap, finished in chrome, designed to facilitate easy refuelling and ensure there is no risk of spillages on the floorboard or bags.

The classic style also extends to the clocks, with an analogue speedometer sat atop a digital display. Wrapping around the speedometer is a handy eco indicator, which illuminates green when the Address 125 is being ridden in an economical manner, encouraging fuel efficient riding. Starting is easy with one push of the button enough to start the engine, thanks to Suzuki’s Easy Start System.

21.8 litres of underseat storage give plenty of storage space, plus an upfront storage pocket gives easy access to frequently used items, above which sits a USB charger for smartphones. Dual utility hooks provide extra security for transporting bags or other items. There are also two underseat hooks which can secure helmets when parked, which is made even simpler thanks to centre and side stands coming as standard.

While parked a shutter concealing the ignition key hole provides additional security. To open, an easy-to-operate magnet mechanism is coded to the owner’s key. It also includes a seat opener that eliminates the need to remove the key to access the underseat utility compartment.

With a ready-to-ride weight of 105kg it is easy to handle and highly manoeuvrable. The Address’ underbone frame is built using large-diameter, thin, round tubes, designed to minimise weight while maximising rigidity and also to provide excellent straight-line stability and positive cornering performance.

Stopping power comes from a 190mm diameter disc brake in the front and a 120mm drum brake in the rear, while a combined braking system ensures a stable braking performance by distributing force to both the front and rear wheels when the left brake lever is operated.

The Address 125 rides on a short wheelbase that contributes to ease of manoeuvrability and works in conjunction with the light, slim design to offer easier, more agile handling. The slim design, low seat height and seat shape help make it easy to place both feet on the ground.

Avenis 125

Providing sporty city fun, the Avenis 125 aims to balance performance, style, and practicality; sharp, aggressive looks complement edgy, and dynamic lines, with an upswept tail section and stylish front cowling with floating meter visor. Lighting comes from an aggressive, stacked-lens body-mounted LED headlight, plus vertically-oriented LED position lights add a striking accent to the face.

Distinctive graphics on the sides of the front cowl highlight the scooter’s aggressive attitude, and black metallic-finish emblems add a sophisticated touch.

A sporty two-tone seat with attractive red stitching is firm yet comfortable, with ample padding and a richly textured surface that provides a secure grip when riding. In addition, its carefully crafted shape makes it easy for the rider to put both feet on the ground when stopped, along with cutaway footboards.

A digital instrument panel for the Avenis 125 features a compact LCD screen with a clean and intuitive layout, and it also gets a handy eco indicator light to highlight fuel efficient operation by the rider.

The chassis comprises an underbone frame that contributes to the Avenis 125’s fuel efficiency, excellent straight-line stability, and positive cornering performance. As well as a short wheelbase and semi-soft front suspension settings that provide a smooth and comfortable ride, along with a rear shock that is finely tuned to deliver solid road-holding performance, and agile handling.

Similar to the Address 125, Suzuki’s Combined Brake System supports well-balanced braking by distributing braking force to both the front and rear wheels when the left brake lever is operated. Hardware features a 190mm diameter disc brake at the front and a 120mm drum brake at the rear.

Practicality comes from 21.5 litres of underseat storage – with two helmet hooks – dual utility hooks for carrying extra items, an open upfront pocket and one shutable compartment housing a USB charging port. Like the Address 125, a shutter concealing the ignition key hole can be opened quickly, using an easy-to-operate magnet mechanism coded to the owner’s key. There’s also a standard fit centre stand a side stand. Riders can also lock the rear brake via a switch on the left lever, when parking.

Burgman Street 125EX

The Burgman Street 125EX is the smart city commuter, tailored to excel and brings a new level of elegant style and performance. It stands out with its fusion of class, style, performance, comfort, practicality, and convenience.

Comfort is taken care of with a long, well-padded seat. Generously proportioned floorboards allow flexibility in foot positioning to maintain a comfortable riding position, while extended footboards up front let the rider extend their legs for greater comfort when cruising.

The look of luxury and sophistication is created with elegant lines and a sense of volume from its striking bodywork to the red stitching on the seat, distinctive lighting and integrated turn signals, and attention to detail.

A clean LCD dash displays information to the rider, including the eco indicator light, as well as an indicator for the Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS).

Like the Avenis, there are 21.5 litres of underseat storage and two helmet hooks, plus two utility hooks for carrying extra items. It also features a closable front compartment with a USB charging port and an additional easy access front storage compartment, next to which is the ignition key slot which can be covered using a magnet mechanism coded to the owner’s key.

A longer wheelbase provides impeccable great straight line stability and gives a solid, planted feel and comfortable ride. A firmer suspension setup for the front suspension helps achieve a smooth ride quality, with the spring rate and operation of the front forks optimised for the front wheel weight distribution. Settings for both the forks and rear suspension are finely tuned to the tyres and wheels to achieve a fine balance of stability, road-holding performance, agile handling, and a comfortable ride, even when passing over uneven surfaces.

With a longer wheelbase, strong braking performance is maintained thanks to a larger diameter drum brake, at 130mm. It also gets a combined brake system to modulate braking force between the front and rear wheels when using the left brake lever.

Pricing and availability

Both the Avenis 125 and Address 125 will be available in early 2023. The Burgman Street 125EX will arrive in Suzuki dealerships in the spring. Prices will be announced in due course.

