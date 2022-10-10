Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Suzuki is bringing championship-winning superbikes to this week’s Stafford Classic Bike Show – which takes place on 15-16 October at the Staffordshire County Showground – with Troy Corser’s World Superbike-winning GSX-R1000 K5 on display next to John Reynolds’ 2004 British Superbike title-winning machine.

The two iconic superbikes, in their Corona Suzuki and Rizla Suzuki liveries from the period, will be on display in the show’s new 90s and 00s hall, with Reynolds himself present for the duration of the show. The GSX-R750 SRAD ridden by Michael Dunlop at this year’s Manx GP will also feature.

Other classic Suzukis on display include the TL1000S that was out of brand new parts in 2014, thanks to Suzuki’s Vintage Parts Programme, and a GSX-R1100L and Bandit 600 that were both restored by apprentices at the Suzuki Apprentice Centre in Doncaster. Also on show is a DR Big and a GSX1000SZ Katana, one of only 166 imported into the UK in 1981.

Alongside the classic fleet the latest Katana will head a display of modern machines, which will also include the third generation Hayabusa and the new GSX-S1000GT sports tourer.

Support over the course of the event will be Vintage Parts Programme specialists, Robinsons Foundry, as well as representatives from Suzuki Insurance and Motul.

